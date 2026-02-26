Supreme Court Slams NCERT Textbook on Judicial Corruption

The Supreme Court has expressed appreciation for the media's role in exposing contentious content on judicial corruption in an NCERT Class 8 social science textbook. Recognizing the media's crucial part in preserving democratic integrity, the court has imposed a ban on further publication, reprinting, or digital sharing of the book.

During proceedings, Chief Justice Surya Kant acknowledged responsible journalism, while condemning sensationalism by some tabloids. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta supported this sentiment, highlighting the media's duty in upholding constitutional values and preventing irreversible damage.

The court directed NCERT and education agencies to seize all copies of the offending textbook, mandating swift removal from circulation. A compliance report is required from NCERT, with further hearings scheduled to address involved committee members' accountability.