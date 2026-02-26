Left Menu

Odido Faces Dark Web Data Leak After Massive Hack

A massive data breach at Dutch telecom Odido has led to the personal information of 6 million customers being published on the dark web. The hacking group 'ShinyHunters' is behind the attack, and the company has decided not to negotiate with them, seeking advice from cybersecurity experts and police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 26-02-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 19:52 IST
Odido Faces Dark Web Data Leak After Massive Hack
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

A massive data breach at the Dutch telecom company Odido has resulted in the personal information of 6 million customers being posted on the dark web, according to a company statement released on Thursday. This breach is considered one of the largest to hit the Netherlands.

The data theft includes sensitive information such as names, telephone numbers, email addresses, bank account numbers, birth dates, and passport numbers. Odido, formerly part of T-Mobile's Dutch operations, believes the hacking group 'ShinyHunters' is responsible for the attack.

The company announced it would not negotiate with the criminals or succumb to extortion efforts. Both cybersecurity experts and the Dutch police have advised against paying a ransom, warning that doing so might fund future cyber crimes and offer no assurance of data protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emirates SkyCargo Expands India Operations with New Freighter Services

Emirates SkyCargo Expands India Operations with New Freighter Services

 India
2
Innovative Future Tech Training for Students Unveiled

Innovative Future Tech Training for Students Unveiled

 India
3
Vertiv and Netweb Technologies Team Up for Next-Gen AI Data Centers

Vertiv and Netweb Technologies Team Up for Next-Gen AI Data Centers

 India
4
VBSA Bill: Charting the Course for India's Higher Education Reform

VBSA Bill: Charting the Course for India's Higher Education Reform

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026