Odido Faces Dark Web Data Leak After Massive Hack

A massive data breach at the Dutch telecom company Odido has resulted in the personal information of 6 million customers being posted on the dark web, according to a company statement released on Thursday. This breach is considered one of the largest to hit the Netherlands.

The data theft includes sensitive information such as names, telephone numbers, email addresses, bank account numbers, birth dates, and passport numbers. Odido, formerly part of T-Mobile's Dutch operations, believes the hacking group 'ShinyHunters' is responsible for the attack.

The company announced it would not negotiate with the criminals or succumb to extortion efforts. Both cybersecurity experts and the Dutch police have advised against paying a ransom, warning that doing so might fund future cyber crimes and offer no assurance of data protection.

