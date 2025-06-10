Left Menu

Judge Dismisses Justin Baldoni's $400 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Blake Lively

A U.S. judge has dismissed Justin Baldoni's $400 million defamation lawsuit against Blake Lively. Baldoni alleged that Lively and others orchestrated a smear campaign against him during the filming of 'It Ends With Us.' The film earned over $351 million worldwide despite mixed reviews.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 00:09 IST
A U.S. judge has thrown out actor Justin Baldoni's massive $400 million defamation lawsuit against actress Blake Lively, marking the end of a contentious legal battle. Baldoni had alleged that Lively accused him of sexual harassment to hijack the promotional narrative of their 2024 film 'It Ends With Us.'

Baldoni claimed that Lively, with the help of her husband Ryan Reynolds, their publicist, and the New York Times, sought to extort and smear him. He argued that Lively's approach led to an adverse public reaction, yet critics noted that the film's themes, including domestic violence, remained central to the film's mixed reviews.

Despite the legal and online drama, 'It Ends With Us' managed to gross more than $351 million globally, as reported by Box Office Mojo, highlighting its significant commercial success regardless of the surrounding controversies.

