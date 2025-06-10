Left Menu

Triumphant Night for 'Maybe Happy Ending' at 2025 Tony Awards

The 2025 Tony Awards celebrated Broadway excellence at Radio City Music Hall. 'Maybe Happy Ending' emerged as the standout, winning three top awards, including Best Musical. Darren Criss and Michael Arden secured awards for Best Leading Actor and Best Director, respectively, during the gala event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 02:28 IST
Triumphant Night for 'Maybe Happy Ending' at 2025 Tony Awards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The 2025 Tony Awards ceremony unfolded in grandeur at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, with 'Maybe Happy Ending' taking center stage. This futuristic musical about two robots won big with three awards, including Best Musical, marking a high point in Broadway's flourishing post-pandemic era.

Darren Criss achieved a personal milestone by winning his first Tony for Best Leading Actor, playing the role of the innocent Oliver. Meanwhile, director Michael Arden was recognized for his exceptional work, receiving the Best Director award for the same musical.

Other entertainment news included Warner Bros' decision to split its studio operations from cable TV, Disney's purchase of Hulu's complete stake from NBCUniversal, an eclectic halftime show featuring Doja Cat at the Club World Cup, a legal ruling in favor of Blake Lively against Justin Baldoni, and the passing of Sly Stone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025