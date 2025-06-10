Triumphant Night for 'Maybe Happy Ending' at 2025 Tony Awards

The 2025 Tony Awards ceremony unfolded in grandeur at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, with 'Maybe Happy Ending' taking center stage. This futuristic musical about two robots won big with three awards, including Best Musical, marking a high point in Broadway's flourishing post-pandemic era.

Darren Criss achieved a personal milestone by winning his first Tony for Best Leading Actor, playing the role of the innocent Oliver. Meanwhile, director Michael Arden was recognized for his exceptional work, receiving the Best Director award for the same musical.

Other entertainment news included Warner Bros' decision to split its studio operations from cable TV, Disney's purchase of Hulu's complete stake from NBCUniversal, an eclectic halftime show featuring Doja Cat at the Club World Cup, a legal ruling in favor of Blake Lively against Justin Baldoni, and the passing of Sly Stone.

