'Housefull 5' Smashes Box Office: A Laughter Riot with Over Rs 100 Crore Earnings

'Housefull 5', featuring stars like Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez, has hit over Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, this fifth installment in the 'Housefull' series continues to draw massive audiences since its June 6 release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 10:38 IST
'Housefull 5', starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jacqueline Fernandez, has achieved a remarkable feat at the domestic box office by earning over Rs 100 crore nett, announced the filmmakers on Tuesday.

Under the direction of Tarun Mansukhani, this fifth installment of the 'Housefull' franchise, initiated in 2010, was released worldwide on June 6. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film has captivated audiences with its humor and star-studded cast.

The official X handle of the production banner revealed the impressive box office collection, highlighting the movie's widespread appeal. Opening with Rs 24.35 crore nett, 'Housefull 5' amassed Rs 91.83 crore net within its initial weekend, bringing its total to Rs 104.98 crore nett. The film also features performances by Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, and Sanjay Dutt, among others.

