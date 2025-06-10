Amanda Seyfried Criticizes Paramount Over 'Mean Girls' Merchandise Royalties

Actress and singer Amanda Seyfried has voiced her dissatisfaction with Paramount Pictures for allegedly exploiting her image on merchandise related to the 2004 teen classic 'Mean Girls' without providing appropriate financial recompense, as reported by E! News. Directed by Mark Waters and scripted by Tina Fey, 'Mean Girls' quickly became a cult favorite following its release.

"I really love seeing my face on people's T-shirts," Seyfried mentioned, adding her frustration by saying, "I'm a little resentful because Paramount still owes me some money." She highlighted that numerous stores sell 'Mean Girls' shirts featuring her photo alongside co-stars Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, and Lacey Chabert, yet she remains unsure why she has not received royalties for the film's merchandise.

Seyfried, reflecting on her role in the movie as the clairvoyant popular girl Karen Smith, stated it might have been her youth and inexperience at the age of 17 that led to this oversight in her compensation. Despite this, she fondly regards the film as a significant cultural touchstone. Seyfried's career has since flourished with roles in movies such as 'Mamma Mia!', earning critical acclaim and prestigious awards for her performances in 'Mank' and 'The Dropout'.

