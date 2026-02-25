Left Menu

Drone Strike Escalates Conflict in Eastern Congo: M23 Spokesperson Killed

A drone strike in eastern Congo killed M23 spokesperson Willy Ngoma and eight others while narrowly missing military commander Sultani Makenga. This has intensified the ongoing conflict in the region, notably around the coltan-rich mining hub of Rubaya, and has strained regional tensions further despite ongoing ceasefire efforts.

Updated: 25-02-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 23:01 IST
A drone strike in eastern Congo has killed at least nine people, including M23 spokesperson Willy Ngoma, four sources told Reuters. The military commander of M23, Sultani Makenga, narrowly escaped the attack, which occurred near the mineral-rich hub of Rubaya.

The strike represents a significant escalation in the regional conflict despite ongoing ceasefire talks mediated by international actors. The area produces about 15% of the world's coltan supply and has attracted international scrutiny, especially with a recent U.S.-Congolese minerals cooperation framework.

Sources revealed that efforts to retrieve some bodies from the attack site were hindered as they had been reduced to ashes. Meanwhile, the M23 and forces allied with the Congolese army continue to clash, raising tensions across North and South Kivu provinces.

