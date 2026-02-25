Political Clash Over Renaming: Mamata Banerjee's Proposal Sparks Controversy in West Bengal
BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul has criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her push to rename the state to 'Bangla', accusing her of political motives and erasing history. TMC argues the renaming is a legitimate demand being opposed by the BJP, as state elections approach.
- Country:
- India
In a heated political exchange, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul has sharply criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent push to rename the state to 'Bangla'. Paul argues that Banerjee's focus on this issue highlights a lack of significant achievements during her 15-year leadership, claiming that the initiative is politically motivated and an attempt to erase West Bengal's historical identity.
According to Paul, Banerjee's administration has prioritized political manoeuvres over tangible developments, with the name change being the latest example. "What has Mamata Banerjee done in 15 years apart from politics?" she questioned. Paul's comments come in response to Banerjee congratulating Kerala on its recent renaming to 'Keralam' and reminding the central government of West Bengal's pending proposal.
In contrast, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleges that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is stalling the proposal due to political biases against the state. The TMC claims that the renaming represents West Bengal's 'legitimate demand' and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah of disrespecting the state's heritage, asserting a renewed call for identity recognition amid upcoming state elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Bengal
- Mamata Banerjee
- BJP
- TMC
- rename
- Bangla
- politics
- elections
- history
- identity
ALSO READ
Language Clash: Kannada vs. Urdu in Karnataka Politics
Croatia Weighs Legalities of Russian Oil Imports Amid Pipeline Politics
India's Chip Industry: Navigating Geopolitics and Building a Future
New Leadership at Bangladesh Central Bank: Mostaqur Rahman Appointed Governor
New Era Begins: Bangladesh Appoints Central Bank Governor Amid Political Shift