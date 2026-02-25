Left Menu

Political Clash Over Renaming: Mamata Banerjee's Proposal Sparks Controversy in West Bengal

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul has criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her push to rename the state to 'Bangla', accusing her of political motives and erasing history. TMC argues the renaming is a legitimate demand being opposed by the BJP, as state elections approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 23:04 IST
Political Clash Over Renaming: Mamata Banerjee's Proposal Sparks Controversy in West Bengal
BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political exchange, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul has sharply criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent push to rename the state to 'Bangla'. Paul argues that Banerjee's focus on this issue highlights a lack of significant achievements during her 15-year leadership, claiming that the initiative is politically motivated and an attempt to erase West Bengal's historical identity.

According to Paul, Banerjee's administration has prioritized political manoeuvres over tangible developments, with the name change being the latest example. "What has Mamata Banerjee done in 15 years apart from politics?" she questioned. Paul's comments come in response to Banerjee congratulating Kerala on its recent renaming to 'Keralam' and reminding the central government of West Bengal's pending proposal.

In contrast, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleges that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is stalling the proposal due to political biases against the state. The TMC claims that the renaming represents West Bengal's 'legitimate demand' and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah of disrespecting the state's heritage, asserting a renewed call for identity recognition amid upcoming state elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Former Coup Leader Antonio Tejero Passes Away on Historic Day

Former Coup Leader Antonio Tejero Passes Away on Historic Day

 Spain
2
Bidding Frenzy: Global Investors Eye IPL Franchises

Bidding Frenzy: Global Investors Eye IPL Franchises

 Global
3
ISRO's NVS-02 Orbit Raising Challenge: Lessons and Future Enhancements

ISRO's NVS-02 Orbit Raising Challenge: Lessons and Future Enhancements

 India
4
French Voters Lean Away from Far-Left in Wake of Political Violence

French Voters Lean Away from Far-Left in Wake of Political Violence

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026