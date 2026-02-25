Taming Costs: A New Era for Insurance Profitability

The insurance industry is under pressure to reduce customer acquisition and management costs, aiming for greater profitability and affordability, according to Deepak Sood, an IRDAI member, speaking at the 'InsureInd' event hosted by CII.

Sood highlighted the essential need to address high management expenses, a barrier to affordability and value for customers, as outlined in the Economic Survey for FY'26. The survey noted rising expenses as a structural issue that impedes insurance penetration.

The focus, according to Sood, should be on making health insurance accessible to the 'missing middle' households. He emphasized compliance relief and innovative product design as part of IRDAI's reforms, aiming for universal insurance coverage by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)