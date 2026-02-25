Mamata Banerjee's Battle for Voter Identity: A Stand Against Electoral 'Conspiracy'
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pledges to fight against alleged electoral roll omissions. Banerjee claims over 1.2 crore voters are at risk of being unfairly deleted. She has taken the issue to the Supreme Court and promises to uphold democratic rights irrespective of political or religious affiliations.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has vowed to stand firmly against alleged attempts to remove over 1.2 crore voters from final electoral rolls. Speaking at her constituency in South Kolkata, Banerjee called the omissions a 'conspiracy' and has sought intervention from the Supreme Court.
Despite the apex court's orders, Banerjee claims the alleged unfair deletions persist, threatening the democratic rights of many. She asserted her commitment to upholding voter rights, reiterating her stance that political or religious identities should not influence the validity of one's vote.
The Chief Minister inaugurated various state projects, including a Minority Centre, highlighting her dedication to inclusive governance. She assured minority communities that their needs would be addressed, with new infrastructural developments facilitating religious and cultural events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
