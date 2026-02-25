Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee's Battle for Voter Identity: A Stand Against Electoral 'Conspiracy'

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pledges to fight against alleged electoral roll omissions. Banerjee claims over 1.2 crore voters are at risk of being unfairly deleted. She has taken the issue to the Supreme Court and promises to uphold democratic rights irrespective of political or religious affiliations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-02-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 23:04 IST
Mamata Banerjee's Battle for Voter Identity: A Stand Against Electoral 'Conspiracy'
voter
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has vowed to stand firmly against alleged attempts to remove over 1.2 crore voters from final electoral rolls. Speaking at her constituency in South Kolkata, Banerjee called the omissions a 'conspiracy' and has sought intervention from the Supreme Court.

Despite the apex court's orders, Banerjee claims the alleged unfair deletions persist, threatening the democratic rights of many. She asserted her commitment to upholding voter rights, reiterating her stance that political or religious identities should not influence the validity of one's vote.

The Chief Minister inaugurated various state projects, including a Minority Centre, highlighting her dedication to inclusive governance. She assured minority communities that their needs would be addressed, with new infrastructural developments facilitating religious and cultural events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Robot-Makers Prepare for Intensified China Competition

US Robot-Makers Prepare for Intensified China Competition

 Global
2
Millennium BCP Achieves Record Profits with Strategic Shareholder Returns

Millennium BCP Achieves Record Profits with Strategic Shareholder Returns

 Global
3
Lok Sabha's Judicial Probe Reconstitution: A New Chapter

Lok Sabha's Judicial Probe Reconstitution: A New Chapter

 India
4
Tensions Over Druzhba: A Pipeline Crisis in Eastern Europe

Tensions Over Druzhba: A Pipeline Crisis in Eastern Europe

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026