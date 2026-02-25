Mamata Banerjee's Battle for Voter Identity: A Stand Against Electoral 'Conspiracy'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has vowed to stand firmly against alleged attempts to remove over 1.2 crore voters from final electoral rolls. Speaking at her constituency in South Kolkata, Banerjee called the omissions a 'conspiracy' and has sought intervention from the Supreme Court.

Despite the apex court's orders, Banerjee claims the alleged unfair deletions persist, threatening the democratic rights of many. She asserted her commitment to upholding voter rights, reiterating her stance that political or religious identities should not influence the validity of one's vote.

The Chief Minister inaugurated various state projects, including a Minority Centre, highlighting her dedication to inclusive governance. She assured minority communities that their needs would be addressed, with new infrastructural developments facilitating religious and cultural events.

