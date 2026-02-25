UEFA Dismisses Benfica's Appeal: Controversy Surrounding Prestianni's Suspension

UEFA has upheld the suspension of Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni, rejecting a club appeal against his one-match ban. This decision, confirmed Wednesday, means Prestianni will miss the crucial Champions League playoff against Real Madrid.

The suspension follows accusations from Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior, who alleged racial abuse during the first leg last week. The game was paused for nearly 10 minutes after Vinícius celebrated his goal, which incited reactions from Benfica fans and players.

While Prestianni denies the accusations, UEFA's control, ethics, and disciplinary body found insufficient evidence to dismiss his suspension. The incident has reignited discussions on racism in sports, with Jose Mourinho and others weighing in, criticizing both the allegations and celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)