Unveiling Ancient Wisdom: The Trusted Journey of India's Occult Science Institute

Many perceive occult science as negative, yet it refers to hidden energies influencing our lives. The All India Institute of Occult Science, established in 2004 by Gurudev Shrie Kashyap ji, dispels myths and shares authentic knowledge about astrology, numerology, and more, offering flexible learning worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 12:03 IST
Unveiling Ancient Wisdom: The Trusted Journey of India's Occult Science Institute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
New Delhi [India], June 7: Contrary to popular belief, occult science isn't about negative forces or black magic. The term 'occult' signifies hidden or mysterious elements impacting our lives. This discipline encompasses Astrology, Numerology, Vastu Shastra, Tarot Reading, and other ancient practices aiding personal insight and improvement.

Since its inception in 2004 by Gurudev Shrie Kashyap ji, the All India Institute of Occult Science has been dedicated to dispelling misconceptions and delivering genuine knowledge. Recognized by the government, the institute has educated thousands both in India and internationally, treading paths toward personal transformation.

The institute offers flexible, live online courses, providing lifetime support and ensuring that comprehensive learning is accessible to anyone interested. With endorsements from media and government certificates, many students have embarked on successful careers in these fields, reaffirming the broad and timeless applicability of ancient wisdom today.

