New Delhi [India], June 7: Contrary to popular belief, occult science isn't about negative forces or black magic. The term 'occult' signifies hidden or mysterious elements impacting our lives. This discipline encompasses Astrology, Numerology, Vastu Shastra, Tarot Reading, and other ancient practices aiding personal insight and improvement.

Since its inception in 2004 by Gurudev Shrie Kashyap ji, the All India Institute of Occult Science has been dedicated to dispelling misconceptions and delivering genuine knowledge. Recognized by the government, the institute has educated thousands both in India and internationally, treading paths toward personal transformation.

The institute offers flexible, live online courses, providing lifetime support and ensuring that comprehensive learning is accessible to anyone interested. With endorsements from media and government certificates, many students have embarked on successful careers in these fields, reaffirming the broad and timeless applicability of ancient wisdom today.