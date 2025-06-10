Left Menu

Teen-Led Initiative SeniorConnect Empowers India's Elderly with Digital Skills

High school students Riya Kamat and Aryan Bajoria launched SeniorConnect.care to aid India's seniors in navigating the digital world. The platform offers user-friendly guides and resources, enabling seniors to use smartphones, access healthcare, and stay connected. The initiative plans to expand through volunteers and workshops.

Mumbai | Updated: 10-06-2025 12:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, India — In an inspiring move toward youth-driven social impact, high school students Riya Kamat and Aryan Bajoria have launched SeniorConnect.care, a pioneering social initiative to empower India's senior citizens in the digital realm.

Conceived with a deep sense of empathy, SeniorConnect.care provides senior citizens with accessible guides to manage smartphones, utilize online healthcare, avoid digital scams, and maintain communication through social media. The initiative stems from the personal experiences of the young creators, who witnessed their grandparents' struggles with modern technology.

In their continued endeavour, Riya and Aryan aim to broaden the reach of SeniorConnect by enlisting volunteers, involving educational institutions, and hosting workshops. With ambitions to extend resources to urban and rural areas across India, the platform aspires to be more than a digital tool, but a trusted companion for seniors.

