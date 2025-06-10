Teen-Led Initiative SeniorConnect Empowers India's Elderly with Digital Skills

Mumbai, India — In an inspiring move toward youth-driven social impact, high school students Riya Kamat and Aryan Bajoria have launched SeniorConnect.care, a pioneering social initiative to empower India's senior citizens in the digital realm.

Conceived with a deep sense of empathy, SeniorConnect.care provides senior citizens with accessible guides to manage smartphones, utilize online healthcare, avoid digital scams, and maintain communication through social media. The initiative stems from the personal experiences of the young creators, who witnessed their grandparents' struggles with modern technology.

In their continued endeavour, Riya and Aryan aim to broaden the reach of SeniorConnect by enlisting volunteers, involving educational institutions, and hosting workshops. With ambitions to extend resources to urban and rural areas across India, the platform aspires to be more than a digital tool, but a trusted companion for seniors.