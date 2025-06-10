Left Menu

Arambai Tenggol: A Call for Peace Amidst Protests in Manipur

Arambai Tenggol has relaxed its Manipur bandh, originally called to protest the arrest of its senior leader. Demonstrations across Imphal valley demand the release of Asem Kanan Singh. The organization claims it's a socio-cultural group, not armed, despite opposing illegal Kuki immigrant violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 10-06-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 15:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Meitei organization Arambai Tenggol announced on Tuesday a relaxation of its 10-day Manipur bandh, initially called to protest the arrest of a senior leader and cases filed by security agencies.

Protests have swept across Manipur's Imphal valley as demonstrators defied prohibitory orders demanding the release of arrested Arambai Tenggol leader Asem Kanan Singh, along with four others. The organization cited involvement in unwanted activities during the bandh period as a reason for the relaxation.

Robin Mangang Khwairakpam, the PRO of Arambai Tenggol, clarified that multiple FIRs by NIA, CBI, and police forced the organization's response. Denying any linkage to armed activities, he stressed their role as a socio-cultural group. Ethnic violence involving Meitei and Kuki communities has plagued Manipur since May 2023, claiming over 260 lives and displacing thousands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

