Uttar Pradesh CM Condemns Glorification of Historical Invader

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has publicly condemned the glorification of Ghaznavid general Salar Masood, an 11th-century invader, during a recent ceremony in Bahraich. The event marked the inauguration of a statue dedicated to Maharaja Suheldev, who famously defeated Masood in 1033 AD.

Adityanath, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on honoring national heroes, criticized the perceived neglect of Maharaja Suheldev in Indian history. The Chief Minister highlighted Suheldev's bravery in leading a successful resistance against the invading army, emphasizing the need to honor such figures over foreign invaders.

The remarks followed controversy surrounding the denial of permission for a traditional fair at Salar Masood's dargah. Adityanath questioned former administrations, suggesting their reluctance to acknowledge Suheldev was rooted in political appeasement strategies focused on Muslim vote banks.

(With inputs from agencies.)