Left Menu

Blaze Erupts in Delhi University's Geology Department

A fire broke out at the Department of Geology in Delhi University's north campus on Tuesday evening. The fire, involving some computers, prompted an emergency response with six fire tenders dispatched. No casualties were reported, and firefighting efforts were ongoing during the evening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:10 IST
Blaze Erupts in Delhi University's Geology Department
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted at Delhi University's Department of Geology on Tuesday evening, prompting a swift response from the city's fire services. The blaze at the north campus originated in the laboratory, with some computers catching fire.

The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the incident at 5.15 pm. Officials quickly mobilized six fire tenders to address the situation. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The firefighting operation was still underway late Tuesday. Officials are working to ensure the safety of the premises and prevent further damage. The university is expected to release more information as the situation develops.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025