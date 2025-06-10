Blaze Erupts in Delhi University's Geology Department

A fire erupted at Delhi University's Department of Geology on Tuesday evening, prompting a swift response from the city's fire services. The blaze at the north campus originated in the laboratory, with some computers catching fire.

The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the incident at 5.15 pm. Officials quickly mobilized six fire tenders to address the situation. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The firefighting operation was still underway late Tuesday. Officials are working to ensure the safety of the premises and prevent further damage. The university is expected to release more information as the situation develops.