Kremlin Dismisses Casualty Report Claims
The Kremlin rejected a report by a Washington-based think-tank that estimated Russia suffered nearly 1.2 million casualties since the war in Ukraine's onset in 2022. The report, from the Center for Strategic and International Studies, predicts combined casualties could reach 2 million by spring 2026.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-01-2026 15:40 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 15:40 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin has dismissed a report by a Washington-based think-tank, which claims Russia has experienced nearly 1.2 million casualties since its conflict with Ukraine began in February 2022.
The report, authored by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, suggests that if current conditions persist, the total number of casualties from both sides could hit 2 million by spring 2026.
Russian officials have urged caution toward such reports, labeling them unreliable, and implying that the figures should not be taken at face value.
(With inputs from agencies.)
