Left Menu

Unified Growth Vision for Barak Valley: Empowering Districts Together

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma calls for a unified development strategy for Barak Valley's districts. He stresses the importance of balanced growth and promotes cultural and sports festivals. The government plans strategic projects, including 'Barak Valley Bhawan', to enhance social and economic development in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:17 IST
Unified Growth Vision for Barak Valley: Empowering Districts Together
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, underscored the urgency of establishing a shared developmental framework for the three districts of Barak Valley. Speaking on Tuesday, he highlighted the significance of this approach for fostering balanced economic and social growth across Cachar, Hailakandi, and Sribhumi.

Sarma, addressing a meeting of the Barak Valley Development Department, outlined the strategic, social, and economic roles the region plays and why a common development goal is crucial. He urged for the swift completion of ongoing projects to benefit all districts.

The chief minister also proposed cultural and sports festivals to highlight the valley's cultural heritage and youthful talent. Initiatives like setting up 'Barak Valley Bhawan' in major cities form part of the government's broader push to uplift the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025