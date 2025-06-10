Unified Growth Vision for Barak Valley: Empowering Districts Together

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, underscored the urgency of establishing a shared developmental framework for the three districts of Barak Valley. Speaking on Tuesday, he highlighted the significance of this approach for fostering balanced economic and social growth across Cachar, Hailakandi, and Sribhumi.

Sarma, addressing a meeting of the Barak Valley Development Department, outlined the strategic, social, and economic roles the region plays and why a common development goal is crucial. He urged for the swift completion of ongoing projects to benefit all districts.

The chief minister also proposed cultural and sports festivals to highlight the valley's cultural heritage and youthful talent. Initiatives like setting up 'Barak Valley Bhawan' in major cities form part of the government's broader push to uplift the area.

