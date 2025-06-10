Left Menu

Majestic Maharaja Suheldev Statue Unveiled in Bahraich

A 40-foot bronze statue of Maharaja Suheldev was unveiled in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh. The statue, a symbol of the Rajbhar community's heritage, marks the king's triumph over Ghazi Syed Salar Masud in 1033 AD. Developed as a cultural tourist center, the site features amenities for visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 10-06-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 20:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant cultural event, a towering 40-foot-tall bronze statue of Maharaja Suheldev was officially unveiled in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The majestic statue, which weighs an impressive 17 tonnes, captures the valor of the 11th-century warrior king riding a horse, with a spear clutched firmly in his hand and a bow slung over his shoulder. This magnificent tribute to the legendary ruler stands ceremoniously on the banks of Chittora Lake.

According to notable officials, Maharaja Suheldev is a revered icon within the Rajbhar community. He is celebrated for his momentous victory over Ghaznavid general Ghazi Syed Salar Masud in the historic battle of 1033 AD, near Chittora Lake. The grand unveiling ceremony, attended by a multitude of local leaders and community members, highlighted the king's enduring legacy and bravery.

The Bahraich District Magistrate, Monica Rani, emphasized the development of the Chittora Lake area as a cultural tourist hub in a public-private partnership model. The spectacular memorial, which was constructed for around Rs 40 crore, offers ample facilities for tourists including four VVIP suites, a dormitory, an auditorium, and several recreational spots, ensuring a memorable visit to this historic site.

