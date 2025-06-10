Farooq Abdullah's Spiritual Sojourn to Vaishno Devi
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, accompanied by senior political figures, visited the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. This marked his first journey on the new Vande Bharat train from Srinagar. Abdullah expressed that he visited the shrine to seek blessings for peace and communal harmony.
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah participated in the Aarti at the revered Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, located atop the Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.
Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Satish Sharma, and his grandsons, Zamir and Zahir, Abdullah's visit was a significant event, as it was his inaugural trip on the Vande Bharat train since its launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6.
Abdullah emphasized the spiritual nature of his visit, describing it as a call from the divine 'Mata'. He intended to seek blessings for peace, development, and communal harmony.
(With inputs from agencies.)
