Tragic Honeymoon: Newlyweds Among Nine Missing After Vehicle Plunges into Teesta River

A newlywed couple from Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh went missing during their honeymoon in Sikkim, officials reported Tuesday. Their vehicle, carrying nine people including the driver, reportedly plunged into the Teesta River amid heavy rainfall, sparking an ongoing search operation.

The incident took place on May 29, while the couple was returning from Lachen to Lachung. Among the missing is Kaushalendra Pratap Singh, the groom and nephew of BJP leader Ummed Singh, and his wife, Ankita Singh. Despite exhaustive efforts by SDRF and NDRF, no survivors or bodies have been discovered as of yet.

Family members, who have consulted with local police in Sikkim, retrieved the couple's belongings from their hotel, but conclusive evidence regarding their fates remains absent. The families are left devastated but hopeful for positive news as search operations continue.