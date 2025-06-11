Left Menu

Southern Baptists Push for Reversal of Same-Sex Marriage Precedent

At their annual meeting, Southern Baptists endorsed a resolution against same-sex marriage and called for the reversal of the Supreme Court's Obergefell vs Hodges decision. The gathering also addressed issues like sports betting, childbearing, and gender identity. Discussions were clouded by the recent passing of advocate Jennifer Lyell.

Dallas | Updated: 11-06-2025 05:35 IST
In a decisive move, Southern Baptists have called for the reversal of the Supreme Court's 2015 decision in Obergefell vs Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. This resolution, endorsed at the denomination's annual summit, aims to align civil law with what they regard as divinely created order.

Amidst discussions on issues like sports betting, gender identity, and childbearing, the Southern Baptists' gathering in Dallas was marked by a somber atmosphere following the death of Jennifer Lyell, an advocate against sexual abuse involving church leaders. Lyell's case highlighted the denomination's struggle with sexual abuse reforms.

The meeting also tackled internal debates such as the potential ban on women pastors and controversy surrounding its public-policy arm. Despite such turbulence, leaders expressed confidence in their direction as they navigate reforms and preserve their conservative stance.

