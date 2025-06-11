BTS Members Discharged, Tony Triumphs, and Media Shakeups: A Week in Entertainment
This week in entertainment news highlights BTS members' discharge from military service, 'Maybe Happy Ending's victory at the Tony Awards, Warner Bros Discovery's media split, and Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex-girlfriend's testimony in court. Other updates include Tencent's acquisition and Netflix's investment in Spain.
The entertainment world witnessed significant developments this week. In K-pop, BTS members Jimin and Jungkook were released from mandatory military service, raising fans' hopes for a band reunion. The group had paused their global careers in 2022 for the service.
On Broadway, 'Maybe Happy Ending' dominated the Tony Awards with three major wins, including best musical. The futuristic show about two obsolete robots was directed by Michael Arden, with Darren Criss winning best leading actor.
In media, Warner Bros Discovery decided to split its streaming and cable television sectors into separate entities. Additionally, high-profile court cases involving Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Justin Baldoni, alongside Tencent's strategic expansion into audio content and Netflix's growth in Spain, were notable industry events.
(With inputs from agencies.)