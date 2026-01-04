Left Menu

Emma Raducanu's Exit: A Setback Before The Serve

Emma Raducanu withdrew from her match against Naomi Osaka at the United Cup in Perth due to a foot injury. This setback comes as Raducanu prepares for the Australian Open, following her successful run at the Miami Open last year. Her participation in future matches remains uncertain.

Updated: 04-01-2026 15:56 IST
Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu, the young British tennis sensation, faced another setback as she pulled out of her United Cup match against Japan's Naomi Osaka. The foot injury, sustained late last year, halted her much-anticipated return to the court.

Despite past struggles with form and fitness since winning the U.S. Open in 2021 as a teenager, Raducanu regained some momentum by reaching the Miami Open quarter-finals last year. However, her latest injury prevents her from competing, casting doubt over her participation in upcoming matches.

The British team, led by captain Tim Henman, remains cautious about her return as they also deal with absences such as world number 10 Jack Draper. The Australian Open, set from January 18 to February 1, looms on the horizon for Raducanu.

