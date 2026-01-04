Left Menu

Gen Dwivedi's UAE Visit: Strengthening Indo-UAE Military Ties

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi visits the UAE for two days to enhance bilateral military cooperation. The visit aims to deepen mutual understanding and strengthen defense ties amidst regional tensions and follows previous defense engagements.

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi embarked on a significant two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to discuss bolstering military cooperation between the two nations.

The trip includes comprehensive talks with high-ranking officials within the Gulf country's military. The Indian Army highlighted that the visit is a testament to both countries' commitment to fostering deeper mutual understanding and advancing shared defense interests.

This visit occurs shortly after Major General Ali Saif Humaid Alkaabi of the UAE's Presidential Guard toured India, amidst escalating regional tensions. This development builds on past military engagements, notably following Gen MM Naravane's historic visit in 2020, marking the first time an Indian Army Chief traveled to the UAE.

