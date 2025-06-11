James Gunn Unveils New 'Wonder Woman' Film in the Works

DC Studios co-chair James Gunn has revealed that a new 'Wonder Woman' film is currently in the writing stage, signaling a significant evolution from the earlier DC Extended Universe (DCEU) narratives. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gunn noted the project's progression, even as casting for Princess Diana remains undecided.

This fresh take on 'Wonder Woman' distinguishes itself from the previously planned but canceled Wonder Woman 3, initially announced three years ago. Gunn emphasized that this venture operates independently from the Paradise Lost series, slated for HBO Max, centered around Wonder Woman's mythical island, Themyscira.

Gunn affirmed, "We're working on Wonder Woman," underscoring the hero's pivotal role alongside Superman, Batman, and Supergirl within the DC Universe. He stated that while some characters see advancements, others continue to develop.

The anticipated Paradise Lost series, described as a 'Game of Thrones'-like saga, progresses gradually, yet no official writers have been announced. Meanwhile, Gunn and Peter Safran, DC Studios' CEO, met with Gal Gadot in 2023, initially assuring her involvement in Wonder Woman 3. Yet, recent transitions in leadership have altered those plans.

Patty Jenkins' 2017 'Wonder Woman' film garnered critical acclaim and significant box office success, making over USD 822 million globally. Its follow-up, 'Wonder Woman 1984,' confronted the pandemic's hurdles and dual HBO Max release, impacting its reception. (ANI)

