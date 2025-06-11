Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff Confirm Romance with a Venice Kiss

In a romantic twist of events, Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff have confirmed their relationship with a kiss on a balcony in Venice, Italy. The couple was photographed by E! News, finally putting an end to rumors that have circulated for months.

The images depict Eilish and Wolff relishing each other's company amid the serene backdrop of Venice, toasting with champagne glasses. Eilish captured the moment on her phone as Wolff posed happily behind his glass of bubbly.

The relationship between Eilish and Wolff appears to be rooted in their mutual struggle with Tourette's syndrome, which has also bonded Wolff's brother, Alex, to the Grammy-winning artist. Despite stepping out in public, Eilish remains keen on maintaining a level of privacy about her relationship, as she has expressed in past interviews.

(With inputs from agencies.)