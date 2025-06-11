Left Menu

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff Confirm Romance with a Venice Kiss

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff confirmed their romance with a passionate balcony kiss in Venice, ending months of speculation. The couple bonded over shared experiences with Tourette's syndrome, building a close relationship that remains largely private, despite recent public appearances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 15:11 IST
Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff Confirm Romance with a Venice Kiss
Billie Eilish, Nat Wolff (Photo/Instagram/@billieeilish,@natandalex). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a romantic twist of events, Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff have confirmed their relationship with a kiss on a balcony in Venice, Italy. The couple was photographed by E! News, finally putting an end to rumors that have circulated for months.

The images depict Eilish and Wolff relishing each other's company amid the serene backdrop of Venice, toasting with champagne glasses. Eilish captured the moment on her phone as Wolff posed happily behind his glass of bubbly.

The relationship between Eilish and Wolff appears to be rooted in their mutual struggle with Tourette's syndrome, which has also bonded Wolff's brother, Alex, to the Grammy-winning artist. Despite stepping out in public, Eilish remains keen on maintaining a level of privacy about her relationship, as she has expressed in past interviews.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025