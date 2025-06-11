Left Menu

Cipladine Launches 'Fast Aid' Campaign with Neena Gupta

Cipla Health has introduced a new campaign for its leading product, Cipladine, dubbed the 'Fast Aid Expert'. The campaign, featuring actress Neena Gupta, emphasizes Cipladine's rapid and effective action on everyday injuries such as cuts, burns, and wounds, reinforcing its trust as India's top solution in first aid care.

Cipla Health, a prominent name in consumer healthcare, has unveiled its latest initiative with the campaign 'Cipladine – Aapka Fast Aid Expert'. The campaign stars esteemed actress Neena Gupta as the brand ambassador, highlighting Cipladine's reputation as a trusted solution for treating cuts, wounds, burns, and infections across India.

In today's fast-paced world, quick solutions for minor injuries are essential, and Cipladine delivers just that. With its Povidone Iodine (PVPI) formula, Cipladine is designed to act swiftly, staying longer on the skin to ensure rapid relief, thereby reinforcing its position as a vital household essential both in urban and rural regions.

The campaign, conceived by Lowe Lintas, uses a series of films portraying Neena Gupta alongside Shashie Verma, showcasing the product's fast-acting benefits. It underscores Cipladine's commitment to swift care and solidifies its standing as a fast aid expert, setting a new benchmark in consumer healthcare solutions.

