Shukteerth: A Testament to India's Ancient Heritage

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath hails Shukteerth as a symbol of India's 5,000-year-old heritage, highlighting its role in spiritual awakening and societal cohesion. Addressing saints, he reflects on historical figures like Satguru Ravidas and underscores the importance of modernization efforts to honor cultural sites and leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 11-06-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 17:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasizes the cultural significance of Shukteerth, positioning it as a monumental site that encapsulates India's 5,000-year-old spiritual and cultural legacy.

Speaking on the anniversary of Swami Gyan Bhikshuk Das Ji Maharaj's passing, Adityanath underlined the historical resilience of Indian culture during times of foreign invasions, praising figures like Satguru Ravidas for their enduring influence.

The Chief Minister also pointed out contemporary measures, such as infrastructure improvements at sites like Sant Ravidas' birthplace, to ensure the continued reverence of these locations, while critiquing previous governments for overlooking key historical figures like BR Ambedkar.

