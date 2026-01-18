Left Menu

Booth Level Officers Face Discipline in Muzaffarnagar

Four booth level officers in Muzaffarnagar have received show cause notices for being absent from their designated centers, disrupting the electoral roll revision. They must explain their absence within three days or face action under the Representation of the People Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 18-01-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 20:25 IST
  • India

The Muzaffarnagar district administration has served show cause notices to four booth level officers found absent from their posts on Sunday, according to officials. The officers—Shobhit Kumar, Sapna Mittal, Uma Chaudhary, and Sangita—were designated at different centers crucial for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

District Magistrate and Election Officer Umesh Mishra stated the absences negatively impacted the revision process. The officers are required to respond within three days, justifying why disciplinary action should not be taken under Section 32 of the Representation of the People Act.

Further decisions will be made based on the officers' replies, Mishra added, highlighting the importance of accountability in the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

