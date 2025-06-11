Left Menu

Indian Tourists Lead the Charge in Sri Lanka

Indian tourists have emerged as the leading group visiting Sri Lanka, with over 210,074 arrivals in the first half of the year. Total tourist numbers reached over 1 million, marking a significant increase from previous years. Other top countries include Russia and the UK.

Indian tourists have taken the top spot as the largest group visiting Sri Lanka in the first six months of the year, according to the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority's latest data.

From January to April 2025, a total of 1,051,096 tourists arrived in Sri Lanka, with 210,074 travelers coming from India. Russia and the UK follow with 110,818 and 98,158 tourists, respectively.

In May 2025, Sri Lanka saw a total of 132,919 international visitors, reflecting an 18.5% increase compared to May 2024. June's initial figures show that India continues to dominate with 6,014 tourists, accounting for 28.2% of arrivals in the first five days.

