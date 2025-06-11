Left Menu

Legacy of Deveshwari Devi: Pillar of Social Change

Deveshwari Devi, wife of environmentalist Chandi Prasad Bhatt, passed away at 89. Recognized for her role in the 1970s Garhwal liquor ban movement, she was arrested in Tehri with other women and jailed in Saharanpur. Her death follows a brain stroke in June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 11-06-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 22:34 IST
Deveshwari Devi, the wife of the distinguished environmentalist and recipient of the Ramon Magsaysay and Padma Bhushan awards, Chandi Prasad Bhatt, passed away in Dehradun on Wednesday at the age of 89. She was a prominent figure known for her social activism.

Deveshwari Devi's health deteriorated after she suffered a brain stroke in Gopeshwar on June 4. She was subsequently transferred to a hospital in Dehradun for advanced medical care, but unfortunately succumbed to her ailment at approximately 2:30 pm.

In the 1970s, Deveshwari Devi emerged as a key figure in the liquor ban movement in the Garhwal region. Her unwavering commitment led to her arrest during the protests in Tehri, which resulted in her month-long imprisonment in Saharanpur jail. Her contributions to the movement have left a lasting impact on social reforms in the area.

