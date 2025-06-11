Remembering Brian Wilson: The Melodic Genius of The Beach Boys

Brian Wilson, the visionary and intricate mind behind The Beach Boys, has passed away at the age of 82. Known for his extraordinary talent with melody and arrangements, Wilson was the creative force behind hits like 'Good Vibrations' and 'California Girls'.

The family of Wilson announced his death through his official website and social media platforms on Wednesday, without revealing further details at this time.

As the eldest of the three Wilson brothers, Brian was a pivotal figure in transforming The Beach Boys from a local Californian band into international symbols of surf rock. His contributions to music were remarkable, alongside a personal narrative of artistic triumphs and personal challenges, painting him as one of rock's great tragic-romantic figures.