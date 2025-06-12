Brian Wilson: The Maestro Behind the Waves of Rock

Brian Wilson, cofounder of the iconic Beach Boys, has died at 82, leaving behind a legacy of unforgettable music that defined an era. Wilson's family confirmed his passing on his website, though they did not disclose a cause. He had long battled dementia and was under conservatorship following his wife's death.

Wilson's journey with the Beach Boys began in 1961, producing hits like 'Surfin' U.S.A.' and 'California Girls,' known for their ethereal harmonies. Despite his musical genius, Wilson faced numerous personal challenges, including mental health struggles and substance abuse. His 1966 album 'Pet Sounds' is hailed as a masterpiece, influencing artists worldwide.

The music community mourns the loss of Wilson, with tributes pouring in from stars like Mick Fleetwood and Sean Ono Lennon. While his later years were marked by personal troubles, his impact on music remains indelible, setting the standard for creativity and emotional depth in rock music.