Left Menu

Fulbright Board Resignation Highlights Clash With Trump Administration

The entire Fulbright scholarships board resigned in protest of the Trump administration's alleged interference in the selection process. Members claim the administration has bypassed the board’s authority, compromising the program's integrity. The board hopes Congress and future governance will protect the program’s principles and independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-06-2025 03:42 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 03:42 IST
Fulbright Board Resignation Highlights Clash With Trump Administration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

On Wednesday, the board responsible for overseeing the prestigious Fulbright scholarships saw all 12 of its members resign in objection to what they describe as the Trump administration's interference with the selection of award recipients. The resignations underscore tensions between the board and the administration.

The board accused the administration of overstepping its authority by rejecting a number of candidates who had already been accepted to study and teach in the US and abroad. Additionally, 1,200 previously approved foreign award recipients face an unauthorized review process that could retract their acceptance, further igniting the controversy.

The Fulbright Program, established by Congress nearly 80 years ago, is a storied international exchange initiative aimed at fostering diplomacy through educational scholarships. As the board members see it, political interference threatens the program's merit-based selection process, which they assert was outlined in the Fulbright Hayes Act. The administration refutes these claims, calling this a political maneuver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025