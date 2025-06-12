Kelechi Ezihie Swings for World Record in Epic Golf Marathon

Left Menu

Kelechi Ezihie, a New York man, played golf for 35 consecutive hours, aiming to set a new Guinness World Record. Despite fatigue and aching feet, he surpassed the previous 32-hour record. Ezihie's effort aims to promote diversity in golf and inspire interest in the sport, especially among children in Nigeria.

Kelechi Ezihie from New York embarked on an extraordinary 35-hour golfing marathon in pursuit of a Guinness World Record, surpassing a previous 32-hour mark by a British golfer. Beginning Sunday and concluding early Tuesday, Ezihie completed 126 holes at the Huntington Crescent Club, driven by a passion to promote diversity in golf.

Despite obstacles including rain and fatigue, Ezihie pushed through, buoyed by support from friends who documented the attempt and verified it for Guinness. His marathon reflected a dedication to making golf accessible, challenging perceptions that the sport is only for the wealthy.

Ezihie, an advocate for inclusive golf opportunities, plans to inspire interest in the sport among Nigerian children. His experience, he hopes, will showcase golf's potential to teach life lessons, despite his limited playtime since beginning the sport just two and a half years ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)

