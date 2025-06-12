Left Menu

Shiladitya Bora Unveils 'Bindusagar': A Global Leap for Odia Cinema

Director-producer Shiladitya Bora is set to introduce 'Bindusagar' to Odia cinema. Helmed by Abhishek Swain, the film features popular actors Prakruti Mishra and Dipanwit Dashmohapatra. With hopes to globalize Odia cinema, 'Bindusagar' intertwines a woman's search for roots and a father's quest for faith.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-06-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 11:16 IST
In a bold move to elevate Odia cinema on a global platform, Shiladitya Bora announced his venture into the industry with 'Bindusagar'. The film, featuring well-known Odia actors Prakruti Mishra and Dipanwit Dashmohapatra, is directed by Abhishek Swain, famed for the 2024 hit 'Jajabara 2.0'.

Bora, celebrated for his projects like 'Picasso' and 'Yours Truly', expressed a vision to expose Odia cinema to international audiences. He emphasized that despite Odisha's current production of compelling content, it remains largely underexposed worldwide.

'Bindusagar', shot across Odisha and London, narrates a story of love and tradition. It is set to release this December. The film, produced by Platoon One Films in collaboration with Vinay Reddy and others, aims to resonate with diverse audiences, from local youth to the global Odia diaspora.

(With inputs from agencies.)

