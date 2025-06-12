Bollywood Star Dino Morea Entangled in Rs 65 Crore Money Laundering Probe
Actor Dino Morea appeared before the Enforcement Directorate concerning a probe into a Rs 65 crore Mithi river desilting scam. The investigation follows an FIR by Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing, alleging financial misconduct and fraudulent tendering processes involving civic officials and contractors, with potential links to Morea and his brother.
Bollywood actor Dino Morea is under the scanner as he appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering investigation tied to a purported Rs 65 crore desilting scam of the Mithi river, officials confirmed on Thursday.
Morea arrived at the ED's office in Ballard Estate, Mumbai, after being summoned by the agency. The ED's probe stems from a case filed by Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing, alleging misappropriation and fraudulent actions by contractors and BMC officials over river desilting tenders.
The ED conducted searches across multiple locations, including those connected to Morea and his brother, as well as BMC officials and contractors. The investigation seeks to unravel any financial irregularities and potential connections between Morea and middleman Ketan Kadam, arrested for machine rentals linked to the desilting project.
