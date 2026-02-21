Left Menu

Sabarimala Gold Theft: Key Figures Granted Bail Amid Intensified Probe

The Enforcement Directorate intensifies its probe into the Sabarimala gold theft case, summoning Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru and ex-Devaswom Board president N. Vasu. Both secured bail amid allegations of misappropriating temple gold. The investigation includes various charges, with multiple individuals receiving statutory bail as charge sheets remain pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 13:05 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 13:05 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its investigation into the alleged misappropriation of gold at the Sabarimala temple, summoning key figures Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru and former Devaswom Board president N. Vasu to its Kochi office in early March. This move follows their release on statutory bail in connection with a Special Investigation Team (SIT) registered case.

N. Vasu, previously detained at Thiruvananthapuram Special Sub-Jail for 90 days, was released on bail due to the absence of a filed charge sheet. Similarly, Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru, accused of gold misappropriation within the temple's Dwarapalaka sculptures, secured bail from Kollam Vigilance Court after a 41-day remand at Poojappura Central Prison.

Rajeevaru, the temple's chief priest, faced arrest on January 9 by the Crime Branch amidst charges of criminal breach of trust, forgery, and conspiracy. These accusations, linked to alleged irregularities in handling gold-plated temple assets, fall under multiple legal provisions. As the investigation unfolds, legal proceedings continue for involved parties like former TDB officer Murari Babu, recently bailed in related cases.

