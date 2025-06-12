Revving Rhythm: Inside the Making of 'F1 The Album'

With the world of Formula One providing the exhilarating backdrop, the release of 'F1 The Album' is poised to make waves in the musical landscape. The soundtrack mirrors the global appeal of Formula One, featuring original music crafted by celebrated composer Hans Zimmer and a diverse array of artists.

Spearheaded by film producer Jerry Bruckheimer, director Joseph Kosinski, and Atlantic Records President Kevin Weaver, the project carefully curated music that not only complements the film but also transcends cultural boundaries. Weaver emphasized their focus on storytelling aspects, choosing artists whose voices enhanced the narrative's complexity and excitement.

The soundtrack showcases a melting pot of genres including pop, Afrobeat, electronic, and country, creating a broad appeal similar to a major music festival. Featuring global artists like Ed Sheeran and DJ Tiësto, the collection strives to capture the eclectic spirit of F1. Kosinski highlights the importance of diversity, ensuring the music resonates globally, much like the sport itself.