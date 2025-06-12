Tragic End for Influencer Kamal Kaur Bhabhi

Kanchan Kumari, a popular social media influencer known by her online alias Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, was tragically found dead in Punjab's Bathinda district. Kumari, boasting 3.84 lakh Instagram followers and a successful YouTube channel, disappeared on June 9 after leaving for a promotional event.

The unsettling discovery of her body came after locals reported a foul odor emanating from an abandoned car in Bathinda's Adesh University parking lot. When authorities arrived, they found her on the rear seat, prompting a full-scale investigation.

The Bathinda police, led by Superintendent of Police Narinder Singh, suspect foul play and are thoroughly examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to gather clues and ascertain the circumstances surrounding her death.