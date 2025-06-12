Left Menu

Tragic End for Influencer Kamal Kaur Bhabhi

Social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, known as Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, was found dead in an abandoned car in Bathinda, Punjab. Missing since June 9, her body was discovered by police following complaints of a foul smell. An investigation is underway as authorities review CCTV footage for clues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-06-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 14:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kanchan Kumari, a popular social media influencer known by her online alias Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, was tragically found dead in Punjab's Bathinda district. Kumari, boasting 3.84 lakh Instagram followers and a successful YouTube channel, disappeared on June 9 after leaving for a promotional event.

The unsettling discovery of her body came after locals reported a foul odor emanating from an abandoned car in Bathinda's Adesh University parking lot. When authorities arrived, they found her on the rear seat, prompting a full-scale investigation.

The Bathinda police, led by Superintendent of Police Narinder Singh, suspect foul play and are thoroughly examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to gather clues and ascertain the circumstances surrounding her death.

