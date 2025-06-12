A Rock-Solid Bond: How The Obamas Look to Bruce Springsteen as Their Couple Mentors

Michelle Obama has disclosed an inspiring relationship with rock legend Bruce Springsteen and his wife Patti Scialfa, dubbing them 'couple mentors' for herself and former President Barack Obama. The former First Lady made this revelation during the June 11 episode of her podcast, 'IMO', expressing her admiration for the artistic duo's unwavering partnership.

Obama noted that she has observed Bruce and Patti, who tied the knot in 1991 and are parents to three children, in their daily interactions. She highlights their ability to maintain open lines of communication and effectively merge their individual lives. 'You're both powerhouses in your own right,' she told Springsteen, emphasizing their role as exemplars for a thriving marriage.

Her burgeoning bond with the Springsteens seems to have paid dividends. Recently, Michelle was compelled to dispel rumors about her supposed marital issues with Barack, countering such claims with a robust dismissal. On the April 30 episode of 'Diary of a CEO', she ensured audiences that any such problems would be publicly recognized. Meanwhile, Barack reiterated his commitment by publicly celebrating Michelle on Mother's Day, confirming their strong partnership.

