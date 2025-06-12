Left Menu

Nicole Kidman and Mark Strong Reveal Behind-The-Scenes Secrets of 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Season 2

Nicole Kidman and Mark Strong talk about filming 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Season 2, highlighting the creative freedom in non-novel-based episodes and the show's shift to the Austrian Alps. Kidman relished the opportunity to delve deeper into her character, while both appreciated the distinct filming experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 19:54 IST
Nicole Kidman (Photo/Instagram/@nicolekidman). Image Credit: ANI
Nicole Kidman and Mark Strong, stars of 'Nine Perfect Strangers', have shared insights into the filming of the show's second season, according to a report by People. Unlike the first season, which was based on Liane Moriarty's novel, the second season takes a different direction, allowing Kidman to explore her role more creatively.

In this season, Kidman delves into her character, Masha Dmitrichenko, revealing deeper elements of her past. The season's flashback episode, airing on June 11, uncovers a significant plot twist by revealing the relationship between Masha and David Sharpe, Strong's character. Kidman, doubling as producer, says the episode was crafted to give a thrilling narrative.

The filming took place in the snowy Austrian Alps, providing a stark contrast to the first season's warm locations. Kidman expressed her fondness for the Alps, despite the challenges posed by the cold. Both actors found the picturesque setting added depth to the series' storyline, offering a unique backdrop for the intense character development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

