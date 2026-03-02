Bomb Threats Stir Panic in City Schools

Three schools in the city, including Sardar Patel Vidyalaya and Salwan Public School, were disrupted Monday morning following bomb threat emails. The threats prompted immediate action from security agencies, with personnel from the police, bomb disposal squad, dog squad, and fire department rushing to the scene for detailed assessments.

The Delhi Fire Services reported evacuating students and staff as a precautionary measure while anti-sabotage inspections were conducted throughout the premises. Officials confirmed that no suspicious items were found during these thorough investigations.

Sardar Patel Vidyalaya communicated with parents to assure them of their children's safety and updated them on the security situation. School activities, including classes and exams, will resume once the premises are declared secure by the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)