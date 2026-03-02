Explosion Rocks Hong Kong Government Dockyard: Six Injured

An explosion at a government dockyard on Hong Kong's Stonecutters Island left six men with minor injuries. The incident occurred around 10 am on Monday, as reported by public broadcaster RTHK.

The explosion is suspected to have been caused by a mechanical failure. All six injured individuals were promptly taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the incident as police gather more information on what led to the explosion. The event has raised concerns about safety protocols at dockyard facilities.

