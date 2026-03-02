Left Menu

Explosion Rocks Hong Kong Government Dockyard: Six Injured

An explosion caused by a suspected mechanical failure occurred at a government dockyard in Hong Kong's Stonecutters Island, injuring six men. The incident happened at 10 am local time. All injured parties were taken to the hospital, and an investigation into the cause is underway.

An explosion at a government dockyard on Hong Kong's Stonecutters Island left six men with minor injuries. The incident occurred around 10 am on Monday, as reported by public broadcaster RTHK.

The explosion is suspected to have been caused by a mechanical failure. All six injured individuals were promptly taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the incident as police gather more information on what led to the explosion. The event has raised concerns about safety protocols at dockyard facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

