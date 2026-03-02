Kashmir's Mobile Internet Throttled Amid Protests Over Khamenei Killing

On Monday, mobile internet speeds were significantly reduced in Kashmir due to widespread protests following the death of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Officials cited the restriction as a precautionary measure aimed at maintaining law and order amidst the unrest.

Khamenei's death resulted from a joint Israel-US airstrike in Tehran, confirmed by Iranian state media. The event caused an international wave of mourning and protest, with Kashmir, hosting a significant Shia population, seeing prominent demonstrations at locations such as Lal Chowk and Budgam.

The police have issued a strict advisory for media outlets, emphasizing responsible journalism. Outlets are urged to avoid sensationalism, verify information through credible sources, and maintain public trust to prevent misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)