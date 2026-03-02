Left Menu

Kashmir's Mobile Internet Throttled Amid Protests Over Khamenei Killing

Following Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death in a joint Israel-US airstrike, Kashmir saw widespread protests. In response, internet speeds were restricted to maintain order. Authorities urged media for responsible reporting to prevent panic. Kashmir, with a significant Shia population, witnessed protests in major areas, condemning the actions of the US and Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 02-03-2026 09:50 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 09:50 IST
On Monday, mobile internet speeds were significantly reduced in Kashmir due to widespread protests following the death of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Officials cited the restriction as a precautionary measure aimed at maintaining law and order amidst the unrest.

Khamenei's death resulted from a joint Israel-US airstrike in Tehran, confirmed by Iranian state media. The event caused an international wave of mourning and protest, with Kashmir, hosting a significant Shia population, seeing prominent demonstrations at locations such as Lal Chowk and Budgam.

The police have issued a strict advisory for media outlets, emphasizing responsible journalism. Outlets are urged to avoid sensationalism, verify information through credible sources, and maintain public trust to prevent misinformation.

