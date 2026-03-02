Iran's Participation in World Cup Uncertain Amid Conflict

In the wake of a surprise U.S. and Israeli bombardment, the president of Iran's soccer federation expressed uncertainty over the national team's participation in the World Cup. Mehdi Taj's comments came as Iran engages in retaliatory strikes with Israel, leading to concerns over regional stability and future sports engagements.

The recent conflict erupted following the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which has threatened to destabilize the region further. Iran is scheduled to compete in Group G, with matches planned in various U.S. cities, including Inglewood, California, and Seattle, Washington.

The tournament, co-hosted by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, poses unique challenges for Iran, whose fans faced an existing U.S. travel ban. As FIFA has yet to respond to inquiries about Iran's current status, the team's future in the event remains uncertain.