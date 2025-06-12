Left Menu

Sonal Mansingh Honored with Srimanta Sankardeva Award 2023

Renowned classical dancer Sonal Mansingh received the Srimanta Sankardeva Award 2023 for her contributions to Indian classical dance and cultural advocacy. The award, conferred by the Assam Governor, celebrates her role in preserving and popularizing Indian heritage. Mansingh dedicated her life to cultural reform and social issues through dance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 12-06-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 20:07 IST
Sonal Mansingh Honored with Srimanta Sankardeva Award 2023
Sonal Mansingh
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant acknowledgment of her lifelong dedication to Indian classical dance, Sonal Mansingh has been awarded the Srimanta Sankardeva Award 2023 by the Assam government. The award recognizes Mansingh's enormous contributions to the cultural and social fabric of society, acknowledging her relentless efforts in cultural advocacy and social reform.

President Droupadi Murmu described Mansingh as a beacon of inspiration who courageously overcame numerous challenges. Commending the dancer's contribution to the cultural world, Murmu emphasized the importance of unity and equality, values Srimanta Sankardeva himself advocated.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated the importance of Mansingh's work in preserving India's classical dance forms. This prestigious award acknowledges her role in uplifting Indian heritage and her use of dance to address social issues, including women empowerment and environmental sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025