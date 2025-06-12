Sonal Mansingh Honored with Srimanta Sankardeva Award 2023

In a significant acknowledgment of her lifelong dedication to Indian classical dance, Sonal Mansingh has been awarded the Srimanta Sankardeva Award 2023 by the Assam government. The award recognizes Mansingh's enormous contributions to the cultural and social fabric of society, acknowledging her relentless efforts in cultural advocacy and social reform.

President Droupadi Murmu described Mansingh as a beacon of inspiration who courageously overcame numerous challenges. Commending the dancer's contribution to the cultural world, Murmu emphasized the importance of unity and equality, values Srimanta Sankardeva himself advocated.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated the importance of Mansingh's work in preserving India's classical dance forms. This prestigious award acknowledges her role in uplifting Indian heritage and her use of dance to address social issues, including women empowerment and environmental sustainability.

