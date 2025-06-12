Nepali Student Abducted by Hamas: A Family's Plea for Freedom
The family of Bipin Joshi, a 25-year-old Nepali agriculture student abducted by Hamas during an attack in Israel, is pleading for his release. Despite efforts by Nepal's government and emotional appeals from his sister, Pushpa, his fate remains uncertain. Joshi was in Israel studying innovative agricultural techniques when kidnapped.
- Country:
- Nepal
In a heartfelt appeal, the family of Bipin Joshi, a 25-year-old Nepali man abducted by Hamas, has called for his release. Joshi, who was studying agriculture in Israel, was among the captives taken during the October 7 attack, which marked a sharp escalation in the Gaza conflict.
His sister, Pushpa Joshi, has been vocal in her advocacy, urging officials and the international community to facilitate his return. The family is holding onto hope, bolstered by the knowledge that footage showed him alive at a Gaza hospital, yet they remain without any direct contact.
This situation underscores the complex web of cross-border tensions and the human cost of conflict. As Joshi remains a hostage, his family clings to memories of a joyful brother who left Nepal to acquire advanced agricultural skills.
ALSO READ
Union Cabinet Boosts Agriculture and Infrastructure with Key Decisions
Innovative Agriculture: Chhattisgarh's Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan Ignites Scientific Transformation
Netanyahu Accepts New Ceasefire Proposal Amid Hostage Crisis
PM Modi Launches Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan to Transform Indian Agriculture
Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan: Revolutionizing Indian Agriculture