Nepali Student Abducted by Hamas: A Family's Plea for Freedom

In a heartfelt appeal, the family of Bipin Joshi, a 25-year-old Nepali man abducted by Hamas, has called for his release. Joshi, who was studying agriculture in Israel, was among the captives taken during the October 7 attack, which marked a sharp escalation in the Gaza conflict.

His sister, Pushpa Joshi, has been vocal in her advocacy, urging officials and the international community to facilitate his return. The family is holding onto hope, bolstered by the knowledge that footage showed him alive at a Gaza hospital, yet they remain without any direct contact.

This situation underscores the complex web of cross-border tensions and the human cost of conflict. As Joshi remains a hostage, his family clings to memories of a joyful brother who left Nepal to acquire advanced agricultural skills.