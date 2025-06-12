Left Menu

Nepali Student Abducted by Hamas: A Family's Plea for Freedom

The family of Bipin Joshi, a 25-year-old Nepali agriculture student abducted by Hamas during an attack in Israel, is pleading for his release. Despite efforts by Nepal's government and emotional appeals from his sister, Pushpa, his fate remains uncertain. Joshi was in Israel studying innovative agricultural techniques when kidnapped.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 12-06-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 20:51 IST
Nepali Student Abducted by Hamas: A Family's Plea for Freedom
Family
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a heartfelt appeal, the family of Bipin Joshi, a 25-year-old Nepali man abducted by Hamas, has called for his release. Joshi, who was studying agriculture in Israel, was among the captives taken during the October 7 attack, which marked a sharp escalation in the Gaza conflict.

His sister, Pushpa Joshi, has been vocal in her advocacy, urging officials and the international community to facilitate his return. The family is holding onto hope, bolstered by the knowledge that footage showed him alive at a Gaza hospital, yet they remain without any direct contact.

This situation underscores the complex web of cross-border tensions and the human cost of conflict. As Joshi remains a hostage, his family clings to memories of a joyful brother who left Nepal to acquire advanced agricultural skills.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025