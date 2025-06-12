A Twist of Fate: Life Saved by a Last-Minute Decision
Savjibhai Timbadia credits divine intervention for his life after deciding not to board a doomed Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London. The crash, which occurred shortly after take-off, resulted in numerous casualties, including former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani. Timbadia feels his good deeds and prayers spared his life.
Savjibhai Timbadia is expressing profound gratitude to the divine after his choice to skip a scheduled Air India flight potentially saved his life.
The aircraft, bound from Ahmedabad to London, tragically crashed into a medical facility shortly after takeoff, leaving virtually all onboard dead, including ex-Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani.
Timbadia, who attributed his survival to divine intervention and good karma, received confirmation from his London-based son just after the disaster.
