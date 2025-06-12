Left Menu

A Twist of Fate: Life Saved by a Last-Minute Decision

Savjibhai Timbadia credits divine intervention for his life after deciding not to board a doomed Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London. The crash, which occurred shortly after take-off, resulted in numerous casualties, including former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani. Timbadia feels his good deeds and prayers spared his life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-06-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 20:56 IST
A Twist of Fate: Life Saved by a Last-Minute Decision
  • Country:
  • India

Savjibhai Timbadia is expressing profound gratitude to the divine after his choice to skip a scheduled Air India flight potentially saved his life.

The aircraft, bound from Ahmedabad to London, tragically crashed into a medical facility shortly after takeoff, leaving virtually all onboard dead, including ex-Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani.

Timbadia, who attributed his survival to divine intervention and good karma, received confirmation from his London-based son just after the disaster.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025